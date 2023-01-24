Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.93 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 163.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage stock opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

