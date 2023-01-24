Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TPL opened at $2,062.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,391.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,082.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

