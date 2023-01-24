Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.03 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,466 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

