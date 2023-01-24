Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 14,226 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 238.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

CASY opened at $227.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

