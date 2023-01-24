TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TEGNA by 3,406.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,984 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 93.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,813,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,223 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in TEGNA by 17.2% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TEGNA by 164.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

TEGNA Stock Down 2.7 %

TEGNA stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $803.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

