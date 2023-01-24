Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Shares of TDOC opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 962.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,925 shares of company stock worth $107,958. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

