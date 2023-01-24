Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.46) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

NYSE TEF opened at $3.92 on Friday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,302.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 771,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

