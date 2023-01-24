Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 23,817 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

EMF stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Increases Dividend

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 9.13%.

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.