Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TENB opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 128.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.6% during the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.