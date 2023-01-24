Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 378,300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

NYSE TDC opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

