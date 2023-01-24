Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,433,511 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $555,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.60.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $453.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

