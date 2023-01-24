TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TFII opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

