The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.85.

Allstate Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $125.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Allstate has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.