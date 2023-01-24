The City of London Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON CTY opened at GBX 425 ($5.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,927.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The City of London Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 363.28 ($4.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 428 ($5.30). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 411.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.37.
