The City of London Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The City of London Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON CTY opened at GBX 425 ($5.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,927.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The City of London Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 363.28 ($4.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 428 ($5.30). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 411.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.37.

About The City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

