The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:EML opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $135.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.01. Eastern has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $25.52.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

