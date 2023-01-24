The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Decreased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,196 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

