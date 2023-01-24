The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,594 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $44,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

