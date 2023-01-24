The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LGL opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

