The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 76,577 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 814,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,577 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $25,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 117.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 45,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 60.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,116,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 45,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPBI opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

