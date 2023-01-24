The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475,616 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Entegris worth $25,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

