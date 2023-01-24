The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $246.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $299.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

