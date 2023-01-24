The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

