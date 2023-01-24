The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TRV stock opened at $186.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.38.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.53.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

