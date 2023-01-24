The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Price Performance

The9 stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Get The9 alerts:

Institutional Trading of The9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in The9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The9 by 10,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.