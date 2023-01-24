Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on TM. TheStreet downgraded Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

TM opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average is $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $203.95.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

