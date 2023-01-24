Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Decreased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,133.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $203.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.