TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TPG by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TPG by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in TPG by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

