Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives $1,200.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,200.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPRKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($17.33) to GBX 1,250 ($15.48) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.59) to GBX 890 ($11.02) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Up 0.5 %

Travis Perkins stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.