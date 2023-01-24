Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stake Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UI. Barclays cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $290.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.13. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $498.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.92 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

