Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 14.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ubiquiti by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

NYSE:UI opened at $290.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.32. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $218.15 and a one year high of $350.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.13.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.20). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. The company had revenue of $498.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

