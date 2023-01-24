Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) versus Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) Financial Analysis

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) and Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ultralife and Tailwind Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Ultralife has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ultralife and Tailwind Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $98.27 million 0.65 -$230,000.00 ($0.06) -65.82 Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A

Tailwind Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultralife.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Tailwind Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife -0.86% -0.84% -0.60% Tailwind Acquisition N/A -57.58% 4.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ultralife beats Tailwind Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Tailwind Sponsor LLC.

