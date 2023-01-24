Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:UUU opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

