UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UpHealth in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UpHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

UpHealth Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $2.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $38.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.42. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UpHealth

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.99). UpHealth had a negative net margin of 349.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.94%. The business had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UpHealth by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 158,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 64.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,655 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UpHealth by 501.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UpHealth by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of UpHealth by 156.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the period.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

