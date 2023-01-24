Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives $4.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

