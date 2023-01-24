Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

