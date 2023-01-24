Verastem, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Verastem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

VSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.66. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

