VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of VeriSign worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after acquiring an additional 645,843 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $19,179,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $18,473,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 633,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,026,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,596 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,196. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $215.51 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.05 and a 200 day moving average of $191.26.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

