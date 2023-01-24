Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $172,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

