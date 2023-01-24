Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

