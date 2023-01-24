Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.23.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $8,507,309 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $294.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

