Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,210 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

