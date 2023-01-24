Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

