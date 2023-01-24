Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 447,190 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Funko worth $26,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 457.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Price Performance

Funko stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $604.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.16 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.