Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,536,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of V.F. worth $24,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,262,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,261,000 after purchasing an additional 376,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 32.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,008,000 after purchasing an additional 761,544 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Williams Trading downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Insider Activity

V.F. Trading Up 3.9 %

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.89%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

