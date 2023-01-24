Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.38 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 297.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $23,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

