Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.85 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 703,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $25,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Fluor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fluor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FLR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

