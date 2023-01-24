Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.32 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $26,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,018,603.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,670,655.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

