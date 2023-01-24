Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $24,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VSCO. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.