Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Dynatrace worth $23,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 380.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

