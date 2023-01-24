Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of DigitalOcean worth $27,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

DOCN opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $66.28.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.